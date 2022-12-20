Two people have been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire between Bowral and Mittagong on Wednesday morning.
"The house was pretty severely damaged by the fire," the spokesperson said.
Read more: Blaze breaks out in Woonona restaurant
"The call came in just after 7am this morning and it did block that road [Bowral Road] up and down into Mittagong and vice versa.
"We had firetrucks there but that would be starting to open up by now."
According to Fire and Rescue NSW the home was well alight when emergency services arrived at the scene.
"Three occupants self evacuated and two of them were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation," the spokesperson said.
"Sometimes people don't realise how dangerous smoke inhalation is because it's filled with toxic chemicals and gas including carbon monoxide."
Drivers travelling Bowral Road are being urged to be cautious after traffic was impacted.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.