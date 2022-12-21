Book now to access viewing area for Wollongong's NYE fireworks

Two of the biggest community events on the city's calendar will be serviced by the popular accessible viewing area.
The area is designed for people with accessibility requirements and will be available for Wollongong's New Year's Eve and Australia Day events.
"Our goal, as council, is to make Wollongong a city for everyone by making it easy for people of all abilities to enjoy community life. Everyone has a right to participate," Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery said.
The area provides uninterrupted views of the fireworks as well as access to accessible amenities, he said.
Bookings, which are essential to secure a parking space, can be made online here.
Bookings for parking spaces will be closed on Friday, December 23.
Registrations to use the drop-off zone in the accessible area will be closed on Friday, December 30.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.