Two people have escaped with just minor injuries following a crash that caused significant damage to two vehicles near Sussex Inlet.
Paramedics were called to the Princes Highway at Jerrawangala, west of Sussex Inlet, about 6.35am on Tuesday, after a two-car crash.
One person was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital with minor injuries, while another person, who also sustained minor injuries, was assessed at the scene.
They however did not need to go to hospital.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.