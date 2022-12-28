As much as we could count on the rain to continue in March we also could count on the people of the Illawarra to acknowledge others. Athletes, artists and core health workers featured.
Jessica Hull found herself in unfamiliar territory throughout February. Coming off a pair of Australian record-breaking performances in January, the Albion Park talent fell into a lull.
Her results dropped off, training became a grind, confidence levels tumbled. At the time, Hull couldn't quite put her finger on what was wrong and she came close to withdrawing from the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade. READ MORE
He's the undisputed champion, but Illawarra's UFC hero Alex Volkanovski believes he still has a long road to walk to be considered the greatest ever. Volkanovski has won 20 straight fights, including against legends of the octagon like Max Holloway, Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega.
The ruthless streak of success has placed him in rarefied air, but Volkanovski is planning three victories this year to secure his legacy at the top of the all-time UFC list in his division. READ ON
Wollongong's Breakwater Lighthouse is lit up in orange this week to celebrate Harmony Week.
The Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra is behind the lighthouse initiative, which it says is to draw attention to the region's history of welcoming migrants to the region, social cohesion, and community harmony. READ MORE
The heaviest falls are likely still to come for the Illawarra, the Bureau of Meteorology says. A warning is out for heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, with 70 to 120 millimetres over six hours possible.
Kiama - which experienced "terrifying" rainfall and flash flooding at the weekend - looks set to receive the most rain in the region, with 100 to 200 millimetres forecast for Tuesday. READ MORE
Hundreds of Illawarra nurses are striking on Thursday, with many walking off the job for 24 hours from 7am over concerns about staffing levels and patient safety.
Nurses want a nurse-to-patient of one-to-four in most wards and one-to-three in the emergency department, as well as improved maternity staffing that included babies in the patient count. READ ON
The Spiegeltent is back in Wollongong.
And on opening night, as if by miracle, the sky was clear of rain. The fairy lights around the trees twinkled and no one was wearing masks. The sequins the audience had been asked to wear sparkled, and people stood shoulder to shoulder eating and drinking.
When the tent opened, hundreds of people rushed inside, bumping into each other, breathing the same air.
What floods? What pandemic? It could have been 2019. There was no allocated seating in the Spiegeltent, but the stage felt close enough to touch no matter where you are. READ ON
How does a picture of an edgy-looking ape sell online for the price of a house in Sydney?
It's the weird and wonderful world of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, and Wollongong-based digital artist and virtual reality sculptor Ayjay is at the forefront of it all. READ ON
