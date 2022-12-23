Peabody ordered to clean up white substance after yet another spill

Helensburgh coal miner Peabody has been given yet another clean-up order, this time over a while substance which flowed from its water treatment system into a creek that feeds the Royal National Park.
It caps a terrible year environmentally for the US-owned miner, which has been held responsible for multiple spills of coal fines and runoff into the sensitive waterway.
Staff at the miner's Metropolitan Collieries noticed the spillage and reported it to the Environment Protection Authority about 2.45pm on December 9.
EPA officers inspected the scene about 4pm that same day and confirmed the white liquid was still leaking out.
It was flowing into Camp Gully Creek, also called Camp Creek, which feeds into the Hacking River which flows through the national park.
Peabody has not responded to the Mercury's request for clarification of what the substance was, and whether it was toxic.
An EPA spokeswoman said it believed it was not harmful, but a report had been requested from the miner to clarify.
"The EPA immediately inspected the Metropolitan Collieries site, as well Camp Gully Creek, and issued a clean-up notice to stop the discharge," she said.
"The EPA understands that the white substance is non-harmful and was associated with sandstone or other naturally occurring rock on-site which was discharged during dewatering operations.
"We have requested an incident report from Metropolitan Collieries."
Metropolitan has permission to discharge treated water into the creek but this substance was emerging from the area around the clean water pipe, the EPA's cleanup notice states.
The issuing of a clean-up notice would be seen as a very severe response to there simply being some sandstone in the water. This may indicate a problem more serious, or show how much the EPA has hardened its approach to Peabody after multiple spills of coal pollution into the creek this year.
Clean-up notices were also issued in May, September and December, and a penalty notice in June.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.