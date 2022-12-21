Balance has become a key word for Mason Videla in 2022, both on the football field and in his studies.
The graduating Illawarra High School student has managed to juggle his playing commitments with South Coast Flame and the school's representative side, while also not neglecting key lessons learned in the classroom.
It's been a tough battle, but one that has paid dividends the 18-year-old, who recently graduated with an ATAR score of 93.15. The Lake Illawarra teenager will now prepare to study a Bachelor of Science/Master of Mathematics at the University of Sydney next year.
However, Videla hopes that he can also continue to play the sport that he loves.
"The balance was challenging this year, but I managed to get through it. I mainly just planned out my weeks in advance to help myself," he said.
"I had a schedule which showed days I had training and games. And before training, I would always get in an hour of work. After training, I would then relax and do anything for an hour after training because I was tired.
"I've always found football calming, it helps get your mind off school and whatnot. I'm hoping to find a team up there at the university [next year], I want to keep playing because it keeps my fitness up and is fun."
Videla first started playing football when he was four and has been part of the South Coast Flame set-up for three years, representing the club in the NSW National Premier League Boys' Youth League Two under 18s division this season.
The Flame finished their campaign with 12 victories.
Videla, who plays right back, said he had plenty of great memories from playing for the Flame.
"It's been a good experience playing with the team and travelling around Sydney playing other teams," Videla said.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
