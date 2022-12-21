We were still in the grip of COVID-19 - mass vaccination centres were busy and masks were in vogue.
But life continued - from surf training to the Albion Park Show and Australia Day celebrations.
Here's how our photographers - Rob Peet, Sylvia Liber, Adam McLean, Anna Warr and Wesley Lonergan - captured the month as it rolled it.
A one-of-a-kind Formula One car will make its Illawarra debut at an upcoming motor show surrounded by other priceless toys. The Zacaria Supercar is a custom, hand-built machine with an impressive Ferrari engine and is just one of the prestige vehicles on show at the Berry Motorfair on March 20.
"The performance levels are the closest you're going to get to a Formula One car on the road," said owner Zac Mihajlovic, who built the car with friend Scotty Cox and grandfather John Greene. READ ON
The NSW state government has denied that it has responsibility for deteriorating jetties on the Lake Illawarra foreshore at Windang. The jetties have been a focus of community concern as they begin to fall apart and following complaints made to Wollongong Council, barriers were erected to keep people from the most dangerous sections. READ ON
More than 350 brave children rolled up their sleeves and got a jab on Australia Day to do their bit to keep the local community safe. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District held "Kids Vaccination Day" yesterday at the mass vaccination centre in Wollongong and at Shoalhaven Hospital in Nowra for children aged 5 to 11.
Balgownie's Sarah and Stuart Thompson took their boys Jack, 9, and Aidan, 6, to the centre yesterday after she had heard good feedback that the staff were wonderful and the process was quick and easy." READ ON
The Illawarra can thank the parents of Dot Hennessy for everything the tireless community worker has done for the region. Mrs Hennessy said it was her parents who instilled her community ethic which has seen her awarded an Order of Australia Medal for services to vocational education and training, Rotary and the community.
"My parents were very community minded and they always instilled in me the want to give and to put the community as part of my life,'' Mrs Hennessy said. READ ON
Queues to access Wollongong Vaccination Centre crept down Crown Street Mall this morning as the hub attempted to cope with high demand and furloughed staff.
Surfers of the Illawarra have been having a swell time despite the coronavirus pandemic. The wave riders of Shellharbour were out in force on Wednesday as the waves rolled into iconic Illawarra surf spot, The Farm.
While it might have been a cool autumn day, the action on the water was hot as the swell rolled in. MORE PHOTOS
The ferocious storm that whipped across the Illawarra on Saturday evening put a bit of a dampener on the Albion Park Show, but crowds had plenty to enjoy earlier in the day.
It was the first time the show had run for a couple of years: last year, COVID-19 forced its cancellation, while the previous year the bushfires put paid to plans. READ ON
