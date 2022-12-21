A former Group Seven player who drunkenly forced a 20-year-old stranger to drive him to a woman's address where he threatened to kick her door down has been sentenced.
Ian Catania, who previously played for Warilla-Lake South and now works in the mining industry, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidate and intend to cause fear of physical harm, taking a car with an occupant on board, and using a carriage service to harass last month.
The offences stem from Melbourne Cup day on November 2 last year, when Catania was refused entry to The Links Golf Club in Shell Cove about 7pm.
Catania, who was with a woman known to him, became aggressive with a staff member and headbutted him. The woman left and went to a friends' house.
The most serious of the offences followed, according to Magistrate Claire Girotto, when Catania knocked on the door of a stranger's house and threatened the 20-year-old male occupant in front of his two younger sisters.
"Give me your phone or I will hurt your family," Catania told the male, according to agreed facts tendered to the court.
The victim offered to call Catania an Uber, to which Catania then demanded the victim drive him somewhere otherwise he would "kick your door down and hurt your family".
Out of fear, the victim complied. During the drive Catania began a tirade.
"Do you know who I am? Do you know who you're f---ing with?" and "Don't tell no one about this. You don't know what I can do," Catania said.
He also used the victim's phone and attempted to contact the woman to no avail.
When he was unable to speak to the woman, he became aggressive and told her friend to "send (her) out or I will kick your door down".
By this time he arrived at the woman's friends' house. Catania got out before telling the man in the car he was "right to go".
The man drove off and immediately called police. Catania was arrested the next day after his fingerprints were detected in the victim's car.
In court, Ms Girotto said a prison sentence was the only appropriate sentence for the two "serious" offences committed against the 20-year-old male.
"It would have been terrifying for the man and his sisters," Ms Girotto said.
But Catania's genuine remorse and "strong commitment to rehabilitation" meant he could serve the sentence in the community, she added.
He was sentenced to an eight-month intensive corrections order, and must continue therapy as long as deemed necessary.
Ms Girotto also fined him $500 and ordered him to be of good behaviour for two years.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
