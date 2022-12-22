Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Wollongong Wolves showing positives in NSW NPL pre-season

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 23 2022 - 7:01am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcus Beattie will be crucial to Carney's plans this season. Picture by Adam McLean

They say that results in pre-season do not mean much before the start of the competition, but even the most sceptical of fans involved with the Wolves would tell you they have been impressed with the form of David Carney's side before the team takes a break over the Christmas period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.