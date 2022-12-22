They say that results in pre-season do not mean much before the start of the competition, but even the most sceptical of fans involved with the Wolves would tell you they have been impressed with the form of David Carney's side before the team takes a break over the Christmas period.
Carney was appointed as head coach of the Wolves from the out-going Luke Wilkshire in June. The former Socceroo and A-League champion was quick to re-fresh a side that dropped out of the finals race early last season and ended up finishing ninth on the ladder.
In the off-season Carney was busy adding a number of new faces - all with the view of adding young and hungry players - including Walter Scott, Mirza Muratovic, Ethan Beaven, Harrison Buesnel and Alex Masciovecchio, as well as retaining key members of last season's team such as captain Lachlan Scott and Banri Kanaizumi.
Players at the Wolves will tell you Carney's first pre-season as a coach has been rough, but on the field in their first few practise games it has paid dividends.
The Wolves have played three matches against NPL opposition, beating Sutherland and Macarthur and losing narrowly to the Wanderers.
But Carney said there were positive signs in all three performances.
"[We] put on a good show in the first game and performances were great," he said.
"The fitness levels of the boys was good, we just need to get that sharpness in their legs now. For the start, it's been good. A lot of positives especially the young boys starting to gel together."
The Wolves will play more practise fixtures in January before the start of the season.
Carney added that he was even more excited for the season to commence following the release of the official draw - which sees the side host powerhouses APIA in a mouthwatering Friday night fixture on 3 February. He said the side would not fear their first up opponents.
"It's one of those things where I don't really care who we get first up," Carney said.
"You have got to play everyone at some time. For us it's about our attitude and I think if we can get our best 11 fit and ready to play, then we'll match it with anyone."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
