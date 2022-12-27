Here's how February 2022 looked through the lens

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. February, it turned out, was a portent of the year to come - it was wet.
There were beginnings - when school returned, for instance - and endings. Some, like 99-year-old Fred Moore's were celebrated as well as mourned.
A Barrack Heights father is sharing his heartache over the loss of his 12-year-old daughter to suicide in the hope it saves other young lives. Emma Ryall's distinct laugh could be heard "a mile away" says dad Craig, yet any internal struggle or pain was not as apparent.
"She was a very active girl. She loved her sports - surfing, Oztag, soccer; she was fun-loving and had a lot of friends, she got along with everyone," Mr Ryall said.
"Every night we tucked her in, kissed her goodnight and told her we loved her. She was constantly told how much she was loved, and we always asked her how she was feeling, whether she was okay. She always assured us everything was fine."
A few months before her death, Craig and wife Angela had noticed small marks on her; an act of self harm. They'd talked to her, offered their support and understanding, and she'd seemed to be doing well. They never contemplated that she would take her own life. READ ON
If 2021 was the year Kieran Woolley grew up, 2022 is the year he hopes to break into the world's elite skateboarding ranks. The Minnamurra skater remains just 18 years old, but showed he belongs on the world stage by finishing fifth at the Tokyo Olympics.
It's a result that has driven Woolley to take his skating to the next level as he eyes a series of statement victories throughout the next 12 months. READ ON
Sydney's UTS Gordon claimed the Kiama Sevens crown for the first time since 2007, as Shoalhaven flew the flag for South Coast teams by taking out the reserve grade Bowl final.
With most sport cancelled due to the ongoing heavy rain, the Sevens soldiered on into their 50th tournament at the Kiama Showground and Chittick Oval. MORE PHOTOS
A record five sets of Kindy twins start at Hayes Park Public School
The task of getting five sets of Kindergarten twins from their respective classrooms to the quad for a designated photo op proved quite challenging. Hayes Park Public School principal Michael Honeywood found he needed help from a few of his teachers to get the job done.
Mr Honeywood and his helpers made a few trips to bring the energetic kids to meet this reporter and Mercury photographer Robert Peet: "It's hard work but fun nonetheless," the principal said once the twins were sitting on a bench patiently waiting for their photo to be taken. READ ON
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited the State Emergency Services headquarters in Wollongong in February, to discuss the unfolding weather events and plan of attack by authorities. The northern rivers down to mid-north coast plus northern tablelands were on high alert with severe weather and major flooding expected as the weather front crossed the border from Queensland. READ ON
Thousands will visit the Nan Tien Temple in February as part of Lunar New Year celebrations. The Berkeley complex, which is one of the largest Buddhist temples in the southern hemisphere, is marking the beginning of the year of the tiger with prayers, exhibitions and a lantern festival. READ ON
Nathan Richardson, 10, is helping to foster a litter of neonatal kittens who need feeding every few hours. His family is one of 22 foster carers giving animals temporary homes though the Animal Welfare League (AWL) Illawarra, but the number of animals heavily outweighs the number or fosters, and the team are calling for help.
"We really are in desperate need of fosters right now," Animal Welfare League Illawarra President Donna Ashelford said. "At the moment, we are absolutely strapped. We are overfull to a greater state than I've experienced since we started the program in late 2019." READ ON
Wollongong labour movement legend Fred Moore, died peacefully last Friday, surrounded by family just short of his 100th birthday.
"The greatest South Coast unionist ever to march the streets" is how Mr Moore was described in a joint statement from the South Coast Labour Council and the miners' union, the CFMEU.
women and peace. He had a knack for bringing out the best in others; when he spoke, people listened. READ ON
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.