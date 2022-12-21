Privatisation of the state's energy assets has help force NSW into drastic moves to reduce power prices, Member for Keira Ryan Park said.
State parliament was recalled on Wednesday for an urgent pre-Christmas session to pass the extraordinary laws, which allows governments to set prices for coal and gas for electricity.
Governments can also compel resource companies to supply coal on demand.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said thee market regulations would be repealed in June 2024.
"It is important that the measures may be put in place long enough to ensure the benefits flow through," he said.
"They are, however, extraordinary measures which should not be in place for any longer than they unnecessary."
But Mr Park said the variations between gas prices across different jurisdictions showed how state government policies to make a difference - either way.
"The reality is, the NSW Liberals' legacy of energy privatisation has left our state vulnerable to the severe price shocks in energy costs," he said.
"Today, NSW Labor has called on the Premier to rule out further privatisation of our state's energy assets, and he has failed to do so."
Labor's Penny Sharpe said the failure of Coalition governments to invest in renewable energy was hitting home.
It is said the new regime would prevent a $230 increase in the average household power bill by the next financial year.
But there is doubt about when power price cuts would actually be seen.
Greens MLC Abigail Boyd said because the coal price cap did not apply to coal contracts that had already been struck, it would take longer for the price relief to arrive than people realised.
She eviscerated Liberal and Labor for what she called their "special treatment and lax regulation given to fossil fuel companies", and lack of investment in renewable energy.
The state's coal lobby said the new law was "hastily drafted" with little input from the coal industry.
"The Bill is unnecessarily heavy-handed and ignores due process," NSW Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee said.
"Many people, including energy experts and economists from outside the coal sector, have expressed serious reservations about the effectiveness of a coal price cap in bringing down power prices, and warned of serious unintended consequences."
The Energy and Utilities Administration Amendment Bill was passed in both houses, following agreement in the national cabinet to enact the price caps.
