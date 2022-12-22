Pack the beach cricket and an esky full of icy poles this Sunday: Wollongong is set to shrug off the unseasonable chill and welcome the Summer weather just in time for Christmas Day.
Whether it's for a Christmas morning surf on a shiny new board or a post-roast paddle with the kids in tow, Illawarra locals and visitors alike will flood the area's beautiful beaches to celebrate in the sun.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects a "warm and sunny" Christmas Day in NSW with temperatures cooling slightly through the afternoon.
Temperatures in Wollongong are expected to reach a top of 27 degrees with a low of 19 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
As locals and visitors revel in the summer weather, Wollongong lord mayor Gordon Bradbery said beach safety should be at the top of the priority list.
"We're asking for your help this summer by following the rules around swimming at the beach so that we can all enjoy a happy and safe summer," Cr Bradbery said.
He urged beachgoers to swim only at one of the council's 17 patrolled beaches, and to only swim between the red and yellow flags.
"Our lifeguards and volunteer life savers will be on duty across the festive period, and they need your help to keep you safe," he said.
Cr Bradbery urged swimmers to follow the advice of trained Lifeguards and the volunteer life savers to ensure everyone enjoys their day in the sun.
"They are experts when it comes to understanding the sea conditions and they will be able to advise you when and where is safe to swim," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.