Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer has fought off his prostate cancer to receive a clear diagnosis which he called the "best Christmas present I could hope for".
Mr Homer went public with his cancer diagnosis in January in a bid to encourage more men to get regularly tested, whether of not they have symptoms.
He feels it just as strongly now he has the all-clear, telling the Mercury men of his age shouldn't let "white coat syndrome" scare them off getting thorough health checks.
"It's fabulous news and it's a relief, no doubt about that," he said.
"The prognosis by the last blood test is that my PSA (prostate specific antigen, a marker of cancer) level is back in the healthy range for men at my age. It's actually lower than the normal healthy range, so that's a good result."
Mr Homer wanted to help reduce men's fear of medical news: "these things don't have to all end in disaster, it doesn't all have to be disruptive on your life either".
You get your car tuned up every year; with the human body it's no different- Chris Homer
"There's an amazing amount of men who have white coat syndrome, and they're really afraid to go to the doctor. No-one wants to hear bad news - but my message is to get the news, and really get the status of your health. The earlier you catch whatever health issue you may have, the more success you have in dealing with it.
"It's critical - you get your car tuned up every year; with the human body it's no different."
He received Brachytherapy, a more target form of radiation treatment.
"You get your irradiated metallic seeds in your prostate and after a period of time they get taken out, then you actually get gold seeds in planted in your prostate as well.
"You have external beam radiation that is targeted on the gold seeds, just to clear the whole job up. Those gold seeds actually stay in your prostate as well."
He admits he was terrified earlier.
"When I got the prognosis, I'd never had that much fear and dread go through my body in my whole life.
"The treatment was actually the first month of my mayoral role. Brachytherapy not only was really effective, but it was actually quite non-invasive. The side effects were quite minimal for me, so I was able to fulfil the duties in the first month of my mayoral role, have the radiation treatment, and pretty much carry on as normal."
