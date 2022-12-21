A Warilla woman has confessed to her role in supplying methamphetamine across the region and keeping almost a million dollars in drug profits inside an Albion Park Rail storage unit.
Natascha Consigli fronted Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime and two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of drugs.
Wollongong police started probing Consigli and her lover and co-accused Beric Burns in August last year as part of Strike Force Kimbricki, to investigate drug supply in the region - utilising phone taps, surveillance bugs and stakeouts to gather evidence.
Burns is yet to enter pleas on his charges and the Mercury does not suggest he is guilty.
Consigli acted as the delivery driver and also helped ensure the smooth running of the drug supply operations.
Police allegedly recorded several phone calls between Burns, Consigli and a customer Logan Figg - who has pleaded guilty to purchasing the meth to on-sell to clients.
On August 17 last year, police were patrolling Fern Street, Windang around the time Consigli delivered one ball (2.54 grams of meth) to Figg.
Phone taps captured Figg negotiating the purchase of 56 grams of meth again on September 6 last year, for the price of $12000. Consigli delivered the drugs to him at Warilla McDonalds where CCTV captured Figg entering her car.
She immediately drove off after the sale.
A few days later, Consigli again went to deliver 42.75 grams of meth to Figg, however when she arrived at Windang she had the wrong amount on her.
She left, intending to return, until police found Figg in his ute with a small quantity of the drug. He called Consigli and said "we just got pulled over and searched" and "they found everything".
Surveillance devices attached to cars used by Consigli also tracked her attending an Albion Park Rail storage unit. On November 19 and December 7 last year, Consigli was seen counting bundles of $100 notes in the storage unit, on one occasion donning latex gloves.
As she packed away money on December 7, she was recorded saying to her co-accused "I miss playing with it (the money) ... it makes me happy."
A total of $943,000 was tallied up before she sprayed disinfectant over the boxes.
Police raided the storage unit on December 16 last year, along with properties at Warilla and Port Kembla. Consigli was arrested in Port Kembla and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station.
She will appear before Wollongong District Court on February 3 where she will receive a date for sentence.
Her bail was continued.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
