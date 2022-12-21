Illawarra Mercury
Natascha Consigli confesses to role in million dollar meth operation

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 21 2022 - 8:19pm, first published 6:00pm
Natascha Consigli leaving Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday. Picture by Grace Crivellaro.

A Warilla woman has confessed to her role in supplying methamphetamine across the region and keeping almost a million dollars in drug profits inside an Albion Park Rail storage unit.

