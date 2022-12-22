A Woonona bikie who was previously convicted over shooting his best friend and fellow Lone Wolf club member is behind bars again over an alleged armed robbery in Figtree earlier this year.
Tyson Neil Bayley, who dons a large wolf tattoo on the front of his neck, appeared before Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday for a brief mention of his matter.
He faces three charges including armed robbery, robbery in company and dishonestly obtaining property by deception. Pleas are yet to be formally entered.
Police will allege Bayley and an unknown co-accused robbed a man in Figtree while armed with a machete about 4.40pm on October 19 this year.
Bayley allegedly made off with the man's satchel containing a wallet with $600 inside, court documents revealed.
An hour later, Bayley allegedly used a credit card belonging to the man and spent $560.
The victim called triple-0 and Bayley was arrested shortly after. When he was taken to the police station, officers allegedly found Bayley with a knife in his possession.
Bayley's case was adjourned to February 1 next year as evidence is still being prepared by police.
In 2018, Bayley pleaded guilty to one charge of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he shot his best friend Nigel Romaniszyn in Woonona over his decision to leave the Lone Wolf club.
This incident left ex-club member Romaniszyn partially blind in one eye and with permanently face scarring.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
