Lone Wolf bikie Tyson Neil Bayley behind bars over alleged machete robbery in Figtree

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 23 2022 - 2:26pm, first published 8:30am
Tyson Neil Bayley in an updated Facebook profile picture. He faces three charges before Wollongong Local Court.

A Woonona bikie who was previously convicted over shooting his best friend and fellow Lone Wolf club member is behind bars again over an alleged armed robbery in Figtree earlier this year.

