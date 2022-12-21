Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Man in 'serious condition' after alleged stabbing near Harp Hotel

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 21 2022 - 8:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is in a "serious but stable condition" after he was allegedly stabbed during an assault in Wollongong on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.