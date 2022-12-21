Man in 'serious condition' after alleged stabbing near Harp Hotel

A man is in a "serious but stable condition" after he was allegedly stabbed during an assault in Wollongong on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to Corrimal Street near the Harp Hotel venue about 3.45pm after reports of an alleged assault.
Two men were allegedly involved in a fight, before one of the men, aged 59, allegedly sustained stab wounds.
The man walked away from the scene and was located by an officer a short distance away.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital by paramedics in a serious but stable condition, according to a NSW Police spokesperson.
The other man was arrested by police nearby and taken to Wollongong Police Station.
Officers have established a crime scene and have started investigations into the incident.
Surrounding roads, including lower Crown Street, remain blocked off with police urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.