Andrew Forrest's Fortescue group, whose Squadron Energy is developing a gas terminal and hydrogen-capable power station near the BlueScope steelworks in Port Kembla, has signed on to develop "green steel" with a company in Austria.
The deal was announced this week, soon after Fortescue chairman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest called for other major carbon emitting manufacturers to "follow our lead" and team up to reduce climate change.
It followed Fortescue last month announcing a partnership to work on green steel in Indonesia.
This week, Fortescue Future Industries signed on with Austrian steelmaker voestalpine, Mitsubishi and Primetals Technologies for the green steel venture, which would take advantage of Fortescue's iron ore operations in the Pilbara.
The consortium aims to build an industrial-scale prototype plant at Linz in Austria with new processes for zero-emissions steelmaking.
The Mercury asked Fortescue if it had pursued discussions over a joint venture with BlueScope but a spokesman said the company declined to comment.
BlueScope on Friday also declined to comment.
Fortescue also has a collaboration in train with Indonesian steelmaking giant Gunung Raja Paksi for making steel with green hydrogen and green ammonia, announced last month.
Announcing the move Dr Forrest said it needed partners to advance decarbonisation.
"Fortescue is the only major heavy industry company in the world with a real construction plan to get to real zero and we are already rapidly beginning to acquire and implement the technology required to deliver on our 2030 decarbonisation target," Dr Forrest said in November.
"If we are to have the impact needed to reduce carbon emissions, we cannot do this alone.
"We need other emitters - companies like GRP - to follow our lead and we are determined to do everything in our power to help them on their own path to decarbonisation."
BlueScope has been firm in its position that there "is no green steel" yet and it is a long way off from being viable.
BlueScope's partner in green hydrogen projects at the Port Kembla Steelworks, Shell, stepped back from its role in August after detailed scoping had been completed.
BlueScope described the move as Shell deciding to pursue its involvement as "a supporting partner rather than lead partner".
BlueScope's decarbonisation efforts this year have included trials of combining small amounts of biochar (charcoal) and small amounts of plastics with coal in the coke ovens.
