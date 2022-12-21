Illawarra Mercury
Lake Illawarra Police search for three men over arrest warrants

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 21 2022 - 6:49pm, first published 5:59pm
Lake Illawarra Police Officers are searching for Daemon Masters (left), Jacob Henry (middle) and Christopher West (right) in relation to outstanding arrest warrants. Picture by NSW Police.

Lake Illawarra Police officers have turned to the public for help to locate three men aged in their 20s wanted on outstanding warrants.

