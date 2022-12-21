Lake Illawarra Police search for three men over arrest warrants

Lake Illawarra Police officers have turned to the public for help to locate three men aged in their 20s wanted on outstanding warrants.
Jacob Henry, 20, and Christopher West, 23, are wanted in relation to alleged break and enter offences, and Daemon Masters, 27, is wanted in relation to an alleged assault offence.
Henry is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Christopher is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build with black hair and brown eyes.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers have also conducted inquiries into Masters' whereabouts but he has not been found.
Police believe he frequents the Wollongong and Berkeley areas.
Anyone who sights Jacob Henry, Christopher West, or Daemon Masters, who has information about their whereabouts, is urged not to approach them and to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or call 000.
