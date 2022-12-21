Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man, 25, charged with stabbing attack in Wollongong

Updated December 22 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and parademics attended the scene about 3.45pm. Picture by Rosie Bensley.

A 25-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing near the Harp Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.