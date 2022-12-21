A 25-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing near the Harp Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Corrimal Street in Wollongong about 3.45pm after reports of an assault.
Police have been told two men were allegedly involved in a fight, before one of the men sustained stab wounds.
The injured man, aged 59, walked away from the scene, and was assisted by members of the public, who called police.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital by ambulance in a critical but stable condition to undergo surgery.
Shortly afterwards, police arrested a 25-year-old man on nearby Ellen Street and commenced an investigation.
He was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possess prohibited drug and custody of knife in public place.
He was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
