Wollongong City Council and the United Services Union will go head to head in the Industrial Relations Commission this afternoon to find out if a work ban of council staff will continue.
Wollongong council union members on Wednesday agreed to a work ban where fees will not be collected at the Whytes Gully tip or the leisure centres at Beaton Park and Dapto.
Fees will remain free on Thursday until the Industrial Relations Commission rules otherwise.
USU organiser Rudi Oppiz said action will continue until they are told to stop.
"The council has filed a desist notification. The matter relates to seeking to have the industrial action ceased. From there we will need to wait and see how the commission deals with it," he said.
"The industrial action will continue to occur until we receive an order from the commissions. If we receive the order we'll convene a meeting of our delegates or our members to inform them that the industrial action needs to ceased."
Industrial action started last week over what the USU said were problems "bullying and harassment were handled".
Meetings since had attempted to resolve the situation after the Mr Oppitz said there was "one rule for staff, and another rule for upper managers".
Union members held a snap strike last week citing ongoing concerns after one staff member was dismissed, the USU said unfairly, and another threatened with dismissal.
Yesterday Mr Oppitz said workers resolved to not collect fees at the leisure centres or tip until January 18.
A spokeswoman for the council said it had been working positively with the union.
"We are disappointed with the steps taken following this morning's unauthorised stop-work meeting. We assure our community we're working through any potential implications of this unauthorised action, which has caused confusion, and apologise for any disruption."
"The resolution from the unauthorised meeting has asked union members not charge fees for community members to use Wollongong Waste and Resource Recovery Park (Whytes Gully), pools, leisure centres and libraries.
"These facilities remain open at this time.
"Community members will continue to pay to use our heated pools at Dapto and Corrimal as the payment points are not managed by Council. Beaton Park pool will be closed for scheduled maintenance from December 23 to January 28.
"There is no change to household waste services and city cleansing services.''
