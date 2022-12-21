Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong City Council attempts to stop work ban in Industrial Relations Commission

Updated December 22 2022 - 8:02am, first published 7:34am
Union members have voted to not collect fees at the Whytes Gully tip as well as leisure centres in Wollongong. Picture by Robert Peet.

Wollongong City Council and the United Services Union will go head to head in the Industrial Relations Commission this afternoon to find out if a work ban of council staff will continue.

