Plenty of Christmas cheer as hospital staff plan to work through the break

As many Illawarra residents gear up for a festive summer break this week, hospital workers across the region are preparing for one of their busiest times of year.
This comes after another challenging and stressful year, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, in which many workers reported being overworked, burnt out and in desperate need of a holiday.
To recognise the efforts from health workers across the region this year - and show how they are staying festive - the local health district has been featuring photos in 12 days of Christmas style in the lead up to December 25.
Despite many of the workers pictured having to work over the festive season, the photos show plenty of Christmas cheer in the hospital.
The district has also highlighted Wollongong Hospital Paediatric nurse Joe, who has worked every Christmas Day for the past 28 years, donning a Santa suit to bring joy and donated gifts throughout the neonatal, maternity and paediatrics wards as well as the ED if time permits.
"It's just such a special feeling to see the looks on kids' faces when they see me walk in and it also puts a big smile on parents' faces too,'' he said.
"It can be particularly hard at Christmas for children and their families spending time in hospital, so being able to share some Christmas magic is just a small thing I can do, that can make a tough situation happier.''
As part of the year end annual public meeting last week, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief executive Margot Mains said Christmas was once a quiet period in the region's hospitals.
However, thanks to a rise in tourism - and the latest wave of COVID - this was no longer the case.
"We will be challenged over the Christmas period, because we've got these heightened numbers of people with COVID and we're also a paradise where everybody loves to come to visit," she said.
"Christmas used to be our quiet period, but that's no longer - every hospital we've got will be extremely busy, and with COVID and trying to get staff off on leave, it is very challenging."
She paid tribute to the "brilliant and absolutely stunning" staff who had allowed the district to get through the challenges of the year.
Over the festive season, Bulli Hospital Urgent Care Centre is open every weekday from 8am to 8pm to treat minor health issues and injuries, includes on all weekday public holidays.
EDs are open 24 hours a day for emergency care, however the district has asked people to consider if conditions could be treated at the Urgent Care Centre or GP. For non-emergency care, people can call Healthdirect on 1800 022 222.
