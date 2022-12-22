Trainer Joe Ible is hoping to end the year in style with Loving Cilla in Saturday's Midway Handicap at Randwick, as he develops plans to double the number of horses at the new Kembla Grange training base.
Ible, the son of respected bloodstock owner Darrell who developed his skills working under the legendary Bede Murray, moved from Canberra to setup the new stable last year.
With racing manager Tim Delios, Ible has transformed their operation, bringing in a new generation of equine talent to build up towards 40 horses in work.
Read more: A-League pitch invaders given 20-year ban
As the transition continues, Ible is hoping to taste the level of success his Kembla Grange neighbours have had, including Robert and Luke Price with Count De Rupee and Jamaea, Kerry Parker with Think It Over and Theresa Bateup with Monegal.
"The stable is coming together," he said.
"The churn of horses has been greater than we probably expected, but we've bought a lot of young horses as well as a couple of tried horses. But that's the key to building the stable, investing in the young horses and bringing them through.
"Kembla has a great reputation, it's been a great move for us and we're heading in that direction."
Loving Cilla is an $8.50 chance with Bet365 for Saturday's 2000m Midway behind favourite Media Starguest at $3.20, trained by Ron Quinton.
The Ross McConville-trained Main Stage is at $15, with Bateup's The Guru ($10) and Tyrone Coyle's Prince Aurelius ($7.50) also in the field.
Loving Cilla produced a long sustained run to finish second to Shameonus over 2000m at Kembla Grange two starts ago, before finding clear air for third behind Whanga Wonder last time.
"She's a great chance, she's been running without luck this preparation and she loves a dry track," Ible said.
"We gave her a soft trial on Monday to tick her over."
Meanwhile, the Prices are chasing back-to-back successes with Cuban Royale in a 1200m Benchmark 78 at Randwick.
The eight-year-old delivered at $31 on The Gong day first-up off two trials and is rated a $26 chance on Saturday, with promising three-year-old colt Iowna Merc the $3.20 favourite.
The Prices two-year-old filly Pretty Rho makes her debut over 1100m on Saturday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.