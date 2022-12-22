Illawarra Mercury
Trainer Joe Ible rising to the challenge at Kembla Grange

By Tim Barrow
Updated December 22 2022 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
Trainer Joe Ible at his Kembla Grange stables. Picture by Rob Peet

Trainer Joe Ible is hoping to end the year in style with Loving Cilla in Saturday's Midway Handicap at Randwick, as he develops plans to double the number of horses at the new Kembla Grange training base.

