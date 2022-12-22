Walk through the five-ravaged Woonona pharmacy

The impact of Wednesday's fiery start at Woonona continues to be felt with more businesses expected to be out of action for extended periods.
Physiotherapist Gerry Burns, who worked out of the fire-ravaged Amcal Plus Woonona, is staying upbeat but remains without a workplace.
"I'm exploring what might be possible right now," Mr Burns said.
"It's horrific - but for many of us, it's not quite as bad as the others. I really feel for the restaurant and cafe."
The popular Royal Thai and neighbouring cafe, The Grumpy Chef, were destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning, while a number of other businesses on the Princes Highway strip also were affected.
The Amcal pharmacy has been significantly damaged despite appearing relatively undamaged from the street.
"I arrived at work at 7am on Wednesday and found the street filled with fire trucks and ambulances," Mr Burns said.
"I managed to get into my room late yesterday and retrieved my computer but that was about it. I had expected to work next week as people need to be seen."
Unable to notify his clients on Wednesday, Mr Burns turned up to work on Thursday morning "to catch people who were unaware" of the devastation.
"Situations like this show the strength of the community," Mr Burns, who as Northern Suburbs Physiotherapy Associates has practised in Woonona for 15 years, said.
Until a full safety inspection is complete, the pharmacy will remain closed, however many services have been transferred to other healthcare providers.
Priceline pharmacy, over the road, is dealing with patient files and completed Webster packs in the interim.
Another nearby business, The Computer Guys, also suffered some damage but not enough to delay Christmas deliveries.
"Our techs are working overtime to make sure all the gaming PCs and laptops are ready for Santa," the business posted on social media.
