The dark side of the festive season and how to get help

"I'm honestly scared for my life ... I cannot leave my house."
These were the words spoken to our reporter Natalie Croxon just days before Christmas. They are shocking.
The young woman, who understandably does not want to be named, is terrified her former partner will kill her.
Despite having an apprehended violence order against the man has contravened it four times and continues to be given bail. She has moved into the area desperately trying to get away from him because she does not feel like the law is protecting her.
Her situation is disturbing but not uncommon. Twenty days ago, a memorial was held in the Illawarra to remember the victims of domestic violence who lost their lives in 2022.
During those 20 days, another 11 women died, including a 37-year-old woman who died in Albion Park Rail.
It's a reminder that while the festive season should be full of joy and happiness, for many it's a time fraught with danger.
NSW crime statistics show domestic and family-violence-related offences spike over the holiday period and Illawarra Woman's Health Centre general manager Sally Stevenson said the organisation had been predicting increasing rate.
We thank our health care workers on the front page of the Illawarra Mercury today, and our thanks extends to our emergency service workers and the volunteers who work in places where vulnerable people can go to feel safe.
If you need support this Christmas, these people can help:
Some services will close during the Christmas and New Year break. The Illawarra Women's Centre will close from December 24 to January 8.
The Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Services (4229 4604) and Family Advocacy and Support Services (0411 103 471) will continue to operate as usual during this period, closing only for public holidays.
If you need additional support during this period, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 7732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. In an emergency, please call triple-0.
