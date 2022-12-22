It's official: Pelican Rocks Café in the Shoalhaven has the best fish and chips around.
The Greenwell Point institution has again won the Great Australian Fish and Chip Awards.
This year, Pelican Rocks snagged the People's Choice award.
Australia's Best Fish and Chips is a title which the crew at this riverside kitchen take very seriously.
Sam Cardow and his team are immensely proud of their work, and are passionate about using the freshest local produce.
Of course, when you're based at Greenwell Point, nothing beats getting your supply directly off the boat.
"We use fresh locally caught seafood whenever we can," Mr Cardow said.
"My best friend catches a lot of our fish - local blackfish out of the [Crookhaven] river here - and the trawlers catch some flathead. If the guys catch some kingfish or something fresh, we put it on the menu as a special."
But what's the 'secret sauce' that puts Pelican Rocks above the rest?
Part of it is, quite literally, the sauce.
"Consistency does set us apart - people know whether we're flat out or if it's a quiet day, they're going to get the same thing on their plate or in the takeaway box. It's going to be quality," Mr Cardow said.
"The crew know what they're doing so they cook the seafood perfectly, and we use fresh homemade tartare sauce."
Nearly 60,000 people voted in the national contest, and there were 683 shops up for the prize.
New South Welshmen cast the most votes out of any state or territory, which meant Pelican Rocks reeled in the most votes in the entire competition.
Essentially, they make the most popular fish and chips in Australia.
Pelican Rocks previously won the award in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Another Shoalhaven fish and chipper, Something Seafood in Callala Bay, brought home the title in 2021.
Pelican Rocks also earned best fish and chips in Wotif's 'Uniquely Aussie Award' back in 2019.
Seafood Industry Australia hosts the Great Australian Fish and Chip Awards annually, as a way of showcasing small businesses, and the wider industry.
SIA CEO Veronica Papacosta congratulated the winners, and said they were a prime example of how supporting one local business casts a wider net to the local seafood industry.
"The Great Australian Fish & Chip Awards showcase the very best fish & chip businesses around the country, while they celebrate our great Australian seafood, and the fishers who produce all of our favourite seafoods," she said.
"The awards also highlight the importance of buying fresh, local, Australian seafood. It's important to always ask for Aussie seafood; even when you're buying fish & chips.
"Buying Australian seafood supports Australian fishing families and regional communities they operate in."
This year, the shop has triumphed despite supply challenges: heavy rain and flooding drastically affected the local fisheries, and boating conditions for the trawlers.
Yet business has continued to boom at Pelican Rocks. The 15-strong team has been flat out, and their junior staff are welcome reinforcement for the busy school holidays.
Mr Cardow said he was immensely proud of the crew for earning another accolade.
"We're super stoked to have achieved this," he said.
"Since 2017 we've been in this competition every year, and to take out the gold - number one in Australia - it gives me goosebumps."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
