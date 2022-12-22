Dapto man who attacked partner in two-hour ordeal has jail term cut

A Dapto man who pressed a knife to his then-partner's throat and smashed her head repeatedly into a bedpost has won an appeal against the severity of his jail sentence.
Braydin Ward, now 26, was jailed at Wollongong District Court last year for eight years, with a minimum term of four years and nine months, after pleading guilty to a charge of specially aggravated break, enter and commit serious indictable offence.
The judge also took into account offences of damaging property, intimidation and common assault.
The victim's two-hour ordeal began when, in the early hours, she found Ward crawling through her lounge room window.
He forced her face into the lounge so she couldn't breathe and got her in a headlock, then stopped to say he loved her.
But soon after Ward grabbed a steak knife and ran it across her throat without touching her, before putting a towel over her face and pushing the knife against her neck.
He then grabbed her phone and went through it, warning her she was "going to get hurt bad".
In a bedroom he pinned her down on the bed and covered her mouth and nose to stop her breathing.
When the victim managed to pull his hand away from her face, she told him she feared he would kill her.
In response he grabbed her head and smashed it into a metal bedpost about 10 times, before punching her in the chest, head and jaw, and banging her head into the wall.
The victim feigned unconsciousness until Ward left.
She suffered a scalp laceration that required four stitches and left her hair matted with blood, a painful jaw, torn fingernails, and a bite mark to her hand.
Ward carried out the attack in breach of an apprehended violence order and an intensive correction order to which he was sentenced for a prior contravention of the AVO and intimidation.
Ahead of his sentencing, Ward told a psychologist he had done several lines of cocaine and smoked methamphetamine on the night of the crime, and had slept very little in the six days prior.
The psychologist who assessed him said he exhibited severe depression and noted a history of ill mental health, including substance abuse.
At the Court of Criminal Appeal, Ward argued the sentencing judge, Acting Judge Norman Delaney, had not taken into account his mental health when determining his moral culpability.
But Justice Desmond Fagan did not accept this, noting the judge's sentencing remarks referred to mental health issues, even though he did not accept these lessened his moral culpability to the point that the need for deterrence was reduced.
Ward also argued his sentence was manifestly excessive, after Judge Norman concluded that had he not pleaded guilty, the appropriate sentence was one of 11 years' imprisonment.
Justice Fagan said this - and the discounted sentence of eight years - was "plainly unjust" considering the seriousness of the offences, Ward's remorse, his prospects of his rehabilitation and other circumstances.
He said the need to punish the offender, and deter him and others from such crimes, was important in such a matter of domestic violence but a shorter sentence could fulfil these purposes.
The sentence imposed on someone as young as Ward was "crushing", Justice Fagan said, and likely to hinder his rehabilitation.
The Court of Criminal Appeal quashed Ward's original penalty and resentenced him to five and a half years' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of three years and three months.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
