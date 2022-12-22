Cricket Illawarra has taken a subtle dig at former administrator Glenn Bridge, who recently quit the organisation citing the "lunatics were running the asylum".
CI president Andrew Maher noted the organisation had been referred to as an asylum, in a statement he sent to the Mercury on Thursday.
He went on to add that Bridge was among many volunteers to have resigned over the last three years who "likely would agree" [with the asylum assertion].
"CI acknowledges and thanks those volunteers for their contribution to cricket in the Illawarra region.
"The current CI management committee is fully committed to ensuring cricket in our region continues through to the completion of the 2022/23 season with minimal disruption. Plans are in place to execute on this commitment," Maher said.
CI now planned to turn its attention to addressing the many jobs which had been left unattended over the last number of years, including the implementation of a CI Hall Of Fame, and improving facilities at Reid Park and Helensburgh Oval.
Maher said as the largest cricket association in the southern region relationships with key partners such as Wollongong Council and Cricket NSW needed to be managed and fostered.
"Great Illawarra Zone is the conduit between our association and our junior players going on to play for state and country," he said.
"We cannot forget the importance of providing junior males and females with the strongest rep cricket opportunities available.
"GIZ is a pathway to this success. Our relationships with these key partners will be central to our success in coming years."
Maher said for the Illawarra cricket competition to become stronger organically sporting and education infrastructure needed to be in place to attract new players from country areas
He added with the proliferation of small batting totals in recent times, CI could look at the playing conditions for 1st and 2nd grade.
In the short term though CI was working to restore access to CI social media and email accounts.
In the medium term CI was looking to appoint the services of an administrator either as an interim or permanent measure.
It's the current committee's goal that we can steady the ship between know and the AGM.- Andrew Maher
"This has been conveyed to the clubs, this position will be advertised in the new year," Maher said.
"At the conclusion of the season CI will have an AGM.
"It's the current committee's goal that we can steady the ship between now and the AGM, with the view to encouraging new or old volunteers to compliment or replace the existing management committee - to tackle the many obstacles in cricket in the Illawarra's path."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
