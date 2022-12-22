Illawarra Mercury
Cricket Illawarra moving on from Glenn Bridge's 'asylum' jibe

Agron Latifi
Agron Latifi
Updated December 22 2022 - 7:48pm, first published 4:48pm
Cricket Illawarra is looking to steady the ship and move on from recent dramas.

Cricket Illawarra has taken a subtle dig at former administrator Glenn Bridge, who recently quit the organisation citing the "lunatics were running the asylum".

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

Local News

