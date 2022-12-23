Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'The peaches of yesteryear': Glenbernie Orchard celebrates Christmas with peach picking

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 24 2022 - 6:39am, first published December 23 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gumley and Thomas families pile on the Glenburnie Orchard tractor for a Christmas picture. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

For the Gumley and Thomas families, peaches will certainly be a feature of Christmas lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.