For the Gumley and Thomas families, peaches will certainly be a feature of Christmas lunch.
The families were among dozens who flooded Darkes Glenbernie Orchard in the lead up to Christmas for an unconventional festive tradition - peach picking - returning home laden with bags of stone fruit pulled straight from the tree.
For mum Angharad Thomas, who has returned with her little ones to the orchard for the third season in a row, the chance to spend the morning with her family amongst the rows of fruit trees was a blessing.
"You feel like you're in the middle of nowhere," she said.
"I love that it's so hands-on - there's not many places you can visit like it."
Ms Thomas brought her parents, visiting from Wales for Christmas, along for the ride this year, and the family ditched the shopping centre Santa photos in favour of some festive pictures on the farm tractor.
Grandfather Alun Thomas said the day at the orchard with his grandkids reminded him of his upbringing in Wales, where he had the same old grey tractor.
"I was brought up on a farm, and this was the first tractor we ever had," Mr Thomas said, sitting gleefully in the driver's seat.
"I could just take this one home with me."
For sixth-generation farmer Jo-Anne Fahey, seeing kids flood her family farm with peach juice running down their cheeks was a Christmas gift in itself.
Mrs Fahey and her family have been farming for 83 years - their Orchard remains the last commercial farm in Wollongong, surviving through constant innovation and their dedication to agri-tourism.
"We're the last man standing," Mrs Fahey said.
"My daughter and son-in-law really want the farm to continue, so hopefully we'll be here for another hundred years," she said.
Welcoming families to the orchard throughout the year, especially during Christmas time, means she can share her passion for growing with the next generation.
She tours groups through the orchard during fruit picking seasons, explaining the love and care that goes into growing each of the farm's 22,000 trees.
"The kids love it - from zero to teenagers," she said.
"There are plenty of families that come back every year and make it a tradition."
After a challenging year for the farm, Mrs Fahey said their agro-tourism activities, like the fruit-picking experience, are more important than ever for the business.
Many of the orchard's fruit trees were decimated by the unprecedented rain, and the farm created less than half its normal yearly production.
"It's a slow death - they've just drowned from all the rain," she said.
While some of the trees will need to be pulled out, the season's peaches are more beautiful and tastier than ever, Mrs Fahey said, and for the families who visited this season, their peaches bound to end up as a Christmas lunch triumph.
"Cut them up and fold them through a cake mix, when they're mushy, put them through a blender and make ice blocks," Mrs Fahey said.
