Dragons cash should go to grassroots sports: Letters, December 23, 2022

Ian Young from Towradgi, hit the nail on the head with his letter on Saturday.
Why do St George (50 per cent owned by a rich man and his company) deserve to get funding of this level is beyond me. As Ian says is it sports rorts - certainly not responsible government.
Both St George and Wollongong University are business's and should support their own Centre of Excellence.
Rugby League have enough money to buy a pub in Brisbane.
Imagine this funding going into decent sporting facilities for our children and grandchildren. A lot of our sports grounds are built on coal wash, with poor drainage and lack of soil depth. Hard for the kids to play on.
From memory I believe it was the State Government and Wollongong Council that were involved in the removal of Brandon Park so the Uni could move in.
They should have built the same facility that John Vlietstra and his volunteer team had built at Brandon Park, in another location.
That way John and the Wolves would have had fair compensation for the facility they were building at Brandon Park.
Who knows, with that development we might be entertaining some of the women's teams in Wollongong for next year's World Cup.
Ian Birch, Fairy Meadow
Just when we are in desperate need of Hospitals and Housing for the poorer members of our community, some lower intelligence members of our society want to spend a huge amount of public money on a new football stadium.
The Illawarra Steelers, as I recall, were given an ultimatum to either merge with St George, or get booted out of Rugby League altogether.
They merged and got only SIX games a year in Wollongong, the rest of the time the WIN Stadium is little used for anything.
What happened to the concept that WIN Stadium was meant to be shared with other sports?
Dave Cox, Corrimal
I read the latest (IM 20/12) letter from Adrian Devlin with interest and also a degree of curiosity. Possibly Mr Devlin is privy to information hidden from we mere mortals but can he please provide more information on these 'four huge diesel engines' that provide the 24/7 back up power for WA.
Bearing in mind the WA electricity generation for the last seven days was 411 GWh.
He may also care to discuss progress on the new Hinkley Point and Wylfa stations in the UK. On time and on budget are they?
John Millar, Victor Harbour
