'Like vandalising a 100-year-old grave sight': RSL representative disgusted by Wollongong Cenotaph vandalism

By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 22 2022 - 7:48pm, first published 4:00pm
Vandals have defaced Wollongong's Cenotaph, a heritage-listed War Memorial. Picture supplied.

Vandals have defaced Wollongong's Cenotaph, a heritage-listed war memorial honouring the Wollongong soldiers who lost their lives in World War I, an act RSL leaders labelled "senseless" and "disgusting".

