Vandals have defaced Wollongong's Cenotaph, a heritage-listed war memorial honouring the Wollongong soldiers who lost their lives in World War I, an act RSL leaders labelled "senseless" and "disgusting".
Wollongong RSL honorary secretary and treasurer Peter Lipscomb said he was disappointed on behalf of all veterans.
"It's vandalising a 100-year-old grave site with something that means nothing to the majority of people," he said.
The vandalism included damaging a light fitting on a torch at the top of the Cenotaph and hanging an indecipherable sign from the damaged torch.
A RSL committee member noticed the vandalism around 1pm on Thursday and reported the damage to Wollongong City Council.
The City of Wollongong RSL sub-branch is currently in the process of cleaning and restoring the Cenotaph for its 100-year anniversary in June 2023, and to see the war memorial treated with such disrespect was "disgusting", Mr Lipscomb said.
The memorial is a grieving site for the families of hundreds of soldiers who fought in the war, he said, commemorating the fallen.
Mr Lipscomb said the Cenotaph had been part of his own life for years - his father was a World War II veteran, and Mr Lipscomb has been laying wreaths at the memorial since he was a child.
"I never thought I'd see the day that this happened in Wollongong," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.