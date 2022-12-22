Police are seeking information on a man in relation to a matter allegedly involving Dragons player Junior Amone.
Court documents said a roofer was injured when he fell off a roof in Vermont Road, Warrawong on November 15 after Amone allegedly threatened him with a hammer.
Prior to the fall, Amone and another man allegedly jumped on the roofer's car, causing significant damage and Amone's father, Talatau 'Dal' Amone, allegedly damaged the car's interior.
Police arrested the senior Amone at the scene and laid charges. He remains before the courts.
Investigators arrested Junior Amone at his Warrawong home on Thursday morning and charged him with reckless grievous bodily harm in company, damaging property and intimidation.
His matter went before Wollongong Local Court on Thursday afternoon, but he did not appear and did not apply for bail.
Police have released a CCTV image of a person they believe can help with their investigation.
He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 175 to 180 centimetres tall and of medium build.
He was wearing grey shorts with black and white trim, and white and black shoes.
Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
