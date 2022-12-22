Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police seek third man after charging Dragons player Junior Amone over alleged attack

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
December 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man police want to speak to as the continue to investigate an alleged attack on a tradie. Picture from Lake Illawarra Police District.

Police are seeking information on a man in relation to a matter allegedly involving Dragons player Junior Amone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.