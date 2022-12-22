A work ban of council staff will cease immediately after Wollongong City Council and the United Services Union went head to head in the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC).
The news comes after queues of traffic lined up outside Whytes Gulley tip in Kembla Grange, with traffic control called out to organise the scores of people hoping to dump waste for free.
Wollongong council union members on Wednesday agreed to a work ban where fees will not be collected at the tip or the leisure centres at Beaton Park and Dapto.
The council requested an urgent hearing in the IRC where it ruled on Thursday afternoon that the USU was to cease industrial action. USU members agreed to cancel their action.
Collection of fees at Wollongnog Waste and Recovery Park and the council's leisure centres will return but the parties have agreed to continue talks before returning to the IRC on January 18.
USU organiser Rudi Oppiz said although the action was short-lived it had sent a message to the council.
"I think at the end of the day, the action taken by the union has sent a clear message to the council that our members are angry about where they find themselves," he said.
"This action by the council and the commission changes nothing for our members. Should council not wish to engage with the union and its delegates to resolve these matters, our fear is our members will continue with forms of industrial action."
Industrial action started last week over what the USU said were problems "bullying and harassment were handled".
Meetings since had attempted to resolve the situation after the Mr Oppitz said there was "one rule for staff, and another rule for upper managers".
Union members held a snap strike last week citing ongoing concerns after one staff member was dismissed, the USU said unfairly, and another threatened with dismissal.
The USU has asked the council to confirm that a working party will be made up of union delegates and management. It has also asked for the terms of reference for the council's investigator, and terms of reference for the cultural development programme.
The council thanked the community for their understanding.
"We requested an urgent hearing late yesterday about the matter in the Industrial Relations Commission," a spokesperson said.
"We can confirm that services, including the collection of fees, will return as normal at Wollongong Waste and Resource Recovery Park (Whyte's Gully), and at Council's Leisure Centres.
"During the industrial action our libraries had remained free to use and community members continued to pay to use our heated pools at Dapto and Corrimal as the payment points are not managed by Council. All Council's other pools are always free to access.
"We thank our community for their understanding as we worked to resolve this matter."
