Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone a step closer to reality

The next step in the Illawarra becoming a renewable energy and clean manufacturing force has been taken.
The state government has released the draft declaration of the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).
Energy Minister Matt Kean said the draft declaration sets out additional transmission network capacity and the geographical area that will make up the Illawarra REZ.
"The Illawarra is well placed to become a renewable energy powerhouse, thanks to its existing energy, port and transport infrastructure, its highly skilled workforce and strong demand from existing industries to decarbonise," Mr Kean said.
"The Illawarra REZ registration of interest attracted a significant response with 44 renewable generation and storage projects registering, representing more than 17 gigawatts of new projects which could unlock around $43 billion in potential investment."
Parliamentary Secretary for Wollongong and the Illawarra Peter Poulos said once the REZ has been formally declared, we will begin the next phase of development, including engaging closely with the local community, industry, councils and other stakeholders.
"This REZ will ensure the Illawarra plays a central role in our renewable energy future, powering existing and emerging industries, including in offshore wind, green hydrogen and green steel production," Mr Poulos said.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully echoed that very sentiment.
"It's a case of better late than never. We gave them one last reminder last week about the role the Illawarra has to play in our renewable energy future and I'm glad the draft declaration is finally here."
Mr Scully, a staunch advocate of the Illawarra REZ, now hopes the process can motor along before the March state election.
"It would be very nice to have a final declaration before the government enters caretaker mode."
The draft declaration is now on public exhibition for six weeks until mid-February 2023 and can be viewed online at the link below. To provide feedback or to contact EnergyCo, please email contact@energyco.nsw.gov.au
The development of the REZs under the NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap are critical to deliver cheap, reliable and clean electricity to homes and businesses in NSW as coal-fired power stations progressively close over the next 10 to 15 years.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
