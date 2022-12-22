An undermanned Illawarra Hawks tried hard but were no match for the Tasmania JackJumpers on Thursday night.
The Hawks, who went into the game minus ill stars Tyler Harvey and Michael Frazier II, actually led after the first quarter but the home side Tasmania then found their groove to run away convincing 87-60 winners.
Sam Froling and Peyton Siva tried their best, especially the former, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Siva also added some much needed composure for his young team-mates, contributing five points, four rebounds and nine assists.
Mangok Mathiang (10 points, five rebounds and four assists) and Deng Deng (seven points and six rebounds) also tried hard.
Illawarra led 21-15 at the end of the first quarter but started poorly giving up the first six points of the game before Froling scored off a nice assist from Siva.
But the Hawks were behind by eight-points at one stage before getting back in the contest late in the quarter, going on a 13-0 run of their own before the JackJumpers scored in the dying seconds to reduce the margin to six-points.
Tasmania again started the better in the second quarter and before long overturned the deficit and led by 13-points at one stage.
The Hawks had no answer for the JackJumpers' suffocating defence and full-court pressure, with the home side outscoring Illawarra 29-14 in the term.
Froling was trying his best to keep the Hawks in the game, chipping in with 15 points and eight rebounds for the half.
Siva, with five points, five assists and one steal was also playing well but the Hawks as a whole were struggling to score, making only 13 of their 34 (38 per cent) shots compared to Tasmania whose field goal percentage for the half was 50 per cent.
It was the same old story for the Hawks in the third term, with the JackJumpers racing out to a 22-point lead on the back of a 16-0 run before Lachlan Dent added his first points for the night.
They ended the quarter leading 69-48, outscoring the Hawks 23-13 in the term.
Tasmania were just as ruthless in the final term, outscoring the Hawks 18-8.
The JackJumpers' ninth win of the season was built, as per usual on a collective effort on both ends of the court.
Five Tasmania players hit double figures on the night, with Jack McVeigh leading the way with 15 points.
The Hawks were on the back foot before the game started, with captain Tyler Harvey and impressive import Michael Frazier II ruled out due to illness.
Tim Coenraad and Lachlan Dent were brought into the squad as replacements for the Hawks' two leading scorers.
Dan Grida, himself only back from a long-term injury, started in place of Harvey, while Wani Swaka Lo Buluk took Frazier's spot.
Grida, coming back from two back-to-back ACL injuries and a high-grade hamstring injury, averaged five minutes a game in his two outings before the Tasmania game..
Grida chipped in with two points, six rebounds and one assist in just over 16-minutes of game-time against the JackJumpers.
The Hawks fifth-loss on the trot sees them drop to a 2-15 win/loss record heading into their last game of the year against Perth Wildcats at WIN Entertainment Centre on New Year's Eve.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
