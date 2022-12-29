The now common theme of 2022 raised its head again - more rain. And buckets of it.
But for the first time since COVID-19 a semblance of normality resumed on Anzac Day. The crowds flocked to not just Wollongong and Kiama but smaller centres in between, too.
Every time Delta Amidzovski turns up to training, coach Roger Fabri watches in awe.
Here's a 15-year-old matching it with the top sprinters in the squad, the teenager never taking a session off even as those around her waver.
That's no small feat given Fabri trains some of Sydney's elite sportspeople, the likes of Sonny Bill Williams, David Warner and Josh Addo-Carr having passed through his squad over the years.
Despite the aura those athletes maintain, Amidzovski has never taken a backwards step. READ ON
The bad brings out the best in Illawarra residents and this generosity was on show on Friday in the aftermath of Thursday's flooding.
Lachlan Street in Thirroul was among the worst-hit areas, when Hewitts Creek overflowed and sent water pouring into backyards and homes downhill, for the second time in a fortnight. MORE PHOTOS
The tuning note of bagpipes and tubas and the sharp rattle of a snare drum filled Crown Street Mall as hundreds of marchers gathered before the start of Wollongong's Anzac Day parade.
At the back of the line, excited kids in Scout uniforms chatted and shuffled their feet, with parents taking pictures and adjusting neckerchiefs as they prepared to walk through the streets of the city. MORE PHOTOS
Surfers tackle heavy waves
There might have been a hazardous surf warning in place but it probably only served to encourage experienced surfers to get organised on Friday.
Get organised and paddle out, particularly at Shellharbour where conditions were just ideal mid-afternoon. READ ON - PHOTOS, VIDEO
About 750 of the finest canaries, budgies, finches and parrots were in Bulli on Saturday for the 73rd annual Wollongong and District Avicultural Society Show.
Exhibitors travelled from across the state - and one came from as far away as Queensland to participate. READ MORE
Wayne Haines admits he's never seen anything like it.
As 2m water levels were surpassed as Mullet Creek well and truly broke its banks, the Dapto man stood watching the watery carnage unfold.
"Never seen water this high. It came up real quick," Mr Haines said. READ MORE
The man well-known for playing Captain Compost, A Tree Musketeer and the ghost of Courtney Puckey is sad to be retiring from a job he loves. But Michael Connor is taking heart from the fact he leaves behind a legacy of education through play.
For more than 30 years Mr Connor has starred in many of Wollongong Botanic Garden's educative theatre shows. READ ON
He's a recently crowned state champion, but already Zac Hilton has his sights set on his next goal.
The Illawarra Grammar School student took out the NSW State Junior Championship Under 16 event last month, defeating a host of talented rivals in the process. READ MORE
Wollongong's Islamic community began Ramadan celebrations on Saturday, marking the start of a month of communal fasting and prayer.
The Omar Mosque in Gwynneville is hosting Ramadan gatherings in the evening, attracting around 40 observers each night. READ ON
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.