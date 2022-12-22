If you're heading further south over the festive break, here's a few things to keep you entertained in between Christmas pudding and watching the Boxing Day test.
Ulladulla Civic Centre
The Ulladulla Summer Fair is back, so come along to the Ulladulla Civic Centre on Tuesday, December 27 from 3.00pm to 9.00pm for this one day event fit for the whole family. Enjoy some rides and games, then look through some stalls before enjoying food and drinks from food trucks and stalls. This is the perfect night out for the whole family to enjoy.
Berry Showground
On Saturday, December 31, the New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular and Family Fun Night staged by the Rotary Club of Berry is back again at Berry Showground - with the gates opening at 5.00pm. Along with carnival rides and slides, there are free, good old fashioned games for the children to play, like knock down the cans, sack races, hula hoops and more. At 9pm the magnificent fireworks spectacular lights up the night skies. Plenty of food stalls will keep you fed. The $10.00 entry fee can be paid online at the Berry Rotary website, or at the gate. Under 15s enter for free.
Milton Showground
On Saturday, December 24, from 8.30am to 11.30am, come along to the Milton Markets. Have a look at the stallholders selling fresh, local, seasonal fruit and vegetables, cut flowers, free range meats and seafood, fresh jams, sauces and pickles.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
