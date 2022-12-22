On Saturday, December 31, the New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular and Family Fun Night staged by the Rotary Club of Berry is back again at Berry Showground - with the gates opening at 5.00pm. Along with carnival rides and slides, there are free, good old fashioned games for the children to play, like knock down the cans, sack races, hula hoops and more. At 9pm the magnificent fireworks spectacular lights up the night skies. Plenty of food stalls will keep you fed. The $10.00 entry fee can be paid online at the Berry Rotary website, or at the gate. Under 15s enter for free.

