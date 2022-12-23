The party is heading back to Wollongong's Arts Precinct with a winter edition of the Aurora Spiegeltent and the first three shows have been announced.
The 2023 season for the eclectic travelling tent has started selling tickets to one of Australia's favourite comedians, Dave Hughes; a spectacular drag show with Karen From Finance is Doing Time; and their signature show Le Coup, playing across the three-week season.
From June 7 to 25 expect the very best in circus, cabaret, comedy and local acts, with warm food and mulled wine on offer to keep you warm throughout the night.
The return of the magical pop-up theatre venue has been made possible thanks to funding from the Federal Government's RISE initiative, while the winter edition will come after its sister venue (the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre) will get a complete makeover.
Tickets for the first three shows have gone on sale - for more details visit: www.spiegeltentwollongong.com
It's fight night at the circus!
Created by Chelsea McGuffin and Jacqueline Furey
Le Coup transforms the glittering Aurora Spiegeltent into a neo-vaudeville speakeasy, where it's fight night at the Circus. Chelsea McGuffin and Co, the legendary creator of fantastical circus shows Scotch & Soda and Cantina gathers a rag-tag bunch of Australia's finest cabaret and circus stars to mix fire breathing, daring aerial feats and breathtaking acrobatics for a scintillatingly visceral experience.
Le Coup is a tribute to funfairs, travelling troupes and the showmen and women of yesteryear. Featuring a ferocious live soundtrack by the bluegrass band Father Grant and The Blunt Objects, it's a guaranteed knockout.
It's time to grab a drink, place your bets, and pull up a seat ringside for a fight like no other!
Wednesday June 21 to Sunday June 25, Spiegeltent Wollongong.
Hughesy is bringing you a night that you'll never forget in the Spiegeltent - unfiltered and damn funny.
'Career best form' and 'never been funnier' are two quotes Hughesy has heard about himself recently from other talented comedians.
Find out for yourself. He's freaking on fire.
A night you'll never forget - unfiltered and damn funny.
Saturday June 24, Spiegeltent Wollongong.
Season one finalist of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Karen From Finance is performing her sophomore one-woman solo show 'Doing Time'.
It puts our girl on trial in this hilarious follow-up to her award-winning debut OUT OF OFFICE. Karen's unique approach to character drag and narrative-driven story telling sets a precedent in this absurdist new show about self-determination, realisation, and affirmation.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.