Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's Spiegeltent tickets on sale, first shows announced

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 23 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The party is heading back to Wollongong's Arts Precinct with a winter edition of the Aurora Spiegeltent and the first three shows have been announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.