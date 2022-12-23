A cult cap store has set-up shop in Wollongong Central, adding to their offering of exclusive sporting headwear and jerseys.
The global chain Lids sells more than 30 million caps a year and can now be found in the heart of the Gong - bringing their nationwide store total to 10.
According to the brand's publicist, this "next-generation shopping offering" grants shoppers the option to custom embroider a hat or apparel piece to their liking, boasting numerous options of player numbers, fonts, graphics and autographs.
"Setting the latest trends in streetwear and sportswear, Lids serves up an extensive and exclusive range of sporting caps, jerseys and apparel, featuring sporting fan-favourites and teams and players across the National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), National Football League (NFL) and National Hockey League (NHL)," they said.
"Lids also operates the first NBA Store in Australia also located at the Emporium Melbourne in Victoria with the second NBA Store has just opened in Sydney, New South Wales."
Baseball caps have topped their most popular items list ahead of Christmas, with a New York Yankees cap, the store's number-one-selling product in Australia.
Also in the top 12 are caps from Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins. Basketball is also popular with caps from the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics "flying off the shelves".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.