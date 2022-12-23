The brother of colourful Illawarra criminal Jason Fornaciari is awaiting his fate for a string of crimes, including an aggressive verbal tirade against hospital nurses and staff in May this year.
Jason Fornaciari, 34, is the sibling of one-time Finks bikie Tory Fornaciari, who has served time for his involvement in the South-Coast chapter of the outlaw motorcycle gang and is infamous for having facial tattoos that include script "not guilty" and "tuff luck".
Fornaciari appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday for his sentencing. However Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned the case to January next year to mull over the appropriate penalty.
He has pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation stemming from an incident about 9pm on May 4 this year, when Fornaciari was admitted to Wollongong hospital and treated for stomach pain.
Fornaciari awoke in an "agitated state" and started accosting nurses. He left his bed and continued his tirade on staff members, prompting nurses to call security.
Fornaciari was asked to leave by a staff member, before he punched perspex glass and continued his aggression, yelling "I'll tear this place apart!"
A nurse then called triple-0. Fornaciari yelled "I'm going to follow you and put holes in your family" at a security guard while he was being ushered outside.
He was arrested at the scene shortly after but was bailed.
The following month, Fornaciari was arrested again at his Warrawong address after police found him hiding under a pile of clothes.
Officers had been searching for Fornaciari after he went on an early morning joyride in a stolen car and using a pinched credit card to buy bottles of Coca Cola and cigarettes at a Dapto service station on August 10 this year.
The incident was captured on CCTV.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, being carried in a car taken without the owner's consent, driving a car without the owner's consent, remaining in a building with intent to commit and indictable offence and larceny.
In court on Wednesday, Fornaciari's lawyer argued he would be vulnerable in custody given his mental and physical ailments.
Fornaciari is pursuing a claim of sexual abuse, the court heard, which led to substance abuse issues and a diagnosis of complex post traumatic stress disorder.
He was also seriously injured in an attack this year, where he was beaten with baseball bats and had his "head caved in", the court heard.
Fornaciari was in an induced coma and has had multiple brain injuries as a result, with lasting impacts like partial blindness and deafness.
Ms Girotto adjourned the matter and said a jail term was likely, citing extensive criminal history and community corrections' view that Fornaciari is at high risk of re-offending.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
