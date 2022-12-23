Wollongong has made it into the top 10 for Australian cities with the most car thefts, while drivers are being warned to lock-up on Fridays.
A new report analysing national crime data, plus information from police and local government. found there were more than 190,000 motor vehicle thefts and thefts from motor vehicles in the 2020/21 financial year.
The report by Aira (on behalf of insurer Budget Direct) found Brisbane to be a crime hot-spot topping both lists, though Wollongong came it at number 10 for stolen vehicles (4.5 thefts per 1000 registered vehicles), and number six for items stolen from vehicles (6.1 thefts per 1000 registered vehicles).
Queensland was the state with most thefts (15,805), followed by Victoria (15,353) then New South Wales in third (10,473), according to the report.
If you drive a Holden Commodore VE MY06_13 look out, as it was the most commonly stolen vehicle for New South Wales with more than 205 reported stolen (1.8 thefts per 1,000 vehicles in the state) to the insurer in 2021.
It'd also pay to ensure your car is locked if heading out after work on Fridays with the report finding the most popular time for thieves was between 4pm and 7.59pm. This was also the same for the Australian Capital Territory, South Australia and Victoria.
Sunday's between 4am and 7.59am seemed to be the safest for car thefts, with an average of 112 reported.
"Having your vehicle stolen can have serious financial and emotional consequences on you and those around you, and although not always preventable, there are steps you can take to make your car more difficult to steal," the report stated.
"Increasing security inside and outside of your vehicle is a great physical deterrent.
"If a thief can see that your car is heavily protected with security cameras inside and out, motion sensors, tyre locks and anti-theft alarms, they'll likely think twice before even attempting to steal your car. Another area to consider is your car insurance. "
During 2021, there were over 20 million registered motor vehicles on Australia's roads, and between 2020 and 2021 the national fleet increased by 1.7 per cent.
