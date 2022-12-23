Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong in top 10 for car thefts, while Friday nights attract most thieves

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated December 23 2022 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Generic scene shot of new car imports at Port Kembla. Picture by Anna Warr.

Wollongong has made it into the top 10 for Australian cities with the most car thefts, while drivers are being warned to lock-up on Fridays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.