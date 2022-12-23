Port Kembla lifesavers recognised for brave ANZAC day rescue

Two Port Kembla surf lifesavers have been recognised nationally for their bravery during a tense ANZAC day rescue at Hill 60 this year, where several rock fisherman were swept from the infamous Honeycomb Rocks and one tragically lost his life.
Dan Meehan and Mark Peterlin were awarded SLSA rescue medal honours for their role on the day, when the pair responded immediately to the call despite rough and dangerous seas and managed to pull one fisherman from the water.
Mr Meehan, who has been involved in Surf Life Saving for 60 years, recalled the day as one he wouldn't easily forget.
The 70-year-old was nearing the end of his shift and the seas were wild when he got a call that fishermen had been swept from the rocks.
Mr Peterlin, who wasn't on shift but happened to be surfing nearby, immediately offered to man the inflatable rescue boat with Mr Meehan and drive into the dangerous swell.
"It took Mark three attempts to get us out - we had to keep turning around when massive sets would come," Mr Meehan said.
"It was carnage."
When the pair finally got out to the rock shelf, they saw others madly signalling to where the lifesavers saw a head in the water.
The pair rescued the fisherman struggling to stay afloat, who had dived in to safe another man still missing.
After searching, the pair were forced to take the fisherman back to shore for his own safety, and the search for the missing young man ceased when darkness descended.
The 19-year-old's body was recovered two days later.
"To leave a scene where you know there is a missing person, it's heartbreaking," Mr Meehan said.
It's a rescue he still thinks of often, and for Mr Meehan, the tragic loss of life shows the need for life jackets when rock fishing.
"Many of the drownings that happen on rocks would be preventable if they wore a life jacket," he said.
"They save lives, it's that simple - if you go fishing you should put on a life jacket."
Mr Meehan has been involved in Surf Life Saving for 60 years, and he's trained dozens of future lifesavers.
It's a life-long passion, he said, and something that keeps him young - he hits the gym three times a week and swims most days.
"When I get up in the morning, I leave the old man in bed," he said.
At 70, Mr Meehan said anyone can be a lifesaver.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
