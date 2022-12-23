Illawarra Mercury
Port Kembla lifesavers recognised for brave ANZAC day rescue

Rosie Bensley
Rosie Bensley
December 23 2022
Port Kembla surf lifesavers Mark Peterlin and Dan Meehan who have received awards for their role in the ANZAC day rescues at Hill 60. Picture by Robert Peet

Two Port Kembla surf lifesavers have been recognised nationally for their bravery during a tense ANZAC day rescue at Hill 60 this year, where several rock fisherman were swept from the infamous Honeycomb Rocks and one tragically lost his life.

