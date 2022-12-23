Dragons young gun Junior Amone has succeeded in his bid for bail after he was charged over an alleged hammer attack on a tradie near his home last month, with a $100,000 surety forfeited to the court.
Amone, whose full name is Talatau Junior Amone, was arrested at his Warrawong home on Thursday morning and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company, damaging property and intimidation.
He fronted Wollongong Local Court via video link from Silverwater jail on Friday after he spent the night in custody.
Before Amone appeared on screen, there was a brief adjournment amid confusion where he was being held, as counsel believed he was in Wollongong police holding cells.
Court documents seen by the Mercury said the victim parked his vehicle legally on the nature strip in Vermont Road before starting work on a two-storey building on the morning of Tuesday, November 15.
Amone's father and co-accused, Talatau 'Dal' Amone, allegedly came out of his home and walked towards the victim's car, parked across the road, then starting taking photos of it. It is understood the senior Amone remains on remand over the alleged incident.
From the building's roof, the victim said: "Why are you taking photos of our car?" several times, to no response, and the senior Amone returned home.
But a short time later he allegedly returned, reached through the open driver's side window of the victim's car and snapped something off - believed to be the indicator toggle - before discarding it on the road and returning home.
About 11.20am, the senior Amone allegedly came out with his son - armed with a hammer - and an unknown male.
Police alleged the younger Amone and the unknown man then jumped on the roof of the car, causing major damage to the roof and smashing the windscreen.
The victim called triple-0, while the two Amones and the third man allegedly climbed a ladder onto the roof where he and his colleague were working.
Junior Amone allegedly swung the hammer at the victim, who fled and jumped onto the roof of the neighbouring home.
Police alleged Amone pursued him, continuing to swing the hammer.
The victim reached the edge of the roof and, unable to go anywhere, turned to face Amone.
Amone allegedly lashed out with the hammer again and the victim stepped backwards, causing him to fall off the roof.
He grabbed guttering, but it gave way, the victim then falling to the ground. From the roof, Amone allegedly yelled, "Get the f---ing c---".
Police alleged the senior Amone and the unknown male climbed down the ladder, followed by the victim's colleague, who removed the ladder to stop Junior Amone from getting down.
A dog unit officer arrived on the scene a short time later and saw Amone on the roof with a hammer, before he moved out of sight.
The unknown male ran behind the neighbouring property and the victim, fearful upon seeing him, managed to get himself off the ground and jump into the backyard of a a nearby property, before running down a laneway.
Amone and the other man allegedly chased the victim, before he escape to a home where he collapsed and called triple-0.
Meantime Amone and the unknown man did not return to the Amone home. Police alleged CCTV captured them running on Barbara Avenue towards Minnegang Street.
Dal Amone returned to his home and told police he had been to the pool and was unaware what had happened, according to police facts.
Paramedics took the victim, who sustained injuries to his wrist and hip, to hospital. He and his co-worker allegedly identified Junior Amone as the main aggressor.
Police established crime scenes, including one at the Amone residence.
However, they said while the home was covered by CCTV cameras, a search failed to uncover the system's hard drive.
In court on Friday, Magistrate Michael Ong acknowledged the allegations against Amone were "significant" and "extremely serious" but accepted his application for release, noting his lack of criminal history.
Mr Ong added the injuries suffered by the victim were "dire".
Defence lawyer Wali Shukoor told the court his client would be prepared to enter pleas of not guilty today to "get the matter moving", however Mr Ong said at this stage in proceedings, pleas were not necessary.
Amone must abide by "intensive" bail conditions including to be of good behaviour, appear at court when required, and to only leave home for work commitments as a St George Illawarra Dragons player.
He can also only leave home in the company of family members or the Dragons manager. Amone must forfeit his passport, not go near an airport, not contact prosecution witnesses, and report to Port Kembla police three times per week.
A $100,000 surety has also been forfeited.
The matter has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Amone was supported in court by family.
He will return to Wollongong Local Court on January 18 next year.
The Dragons issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, acknowledging Amone had been charged, but refused to make further comment due to the matter being before the court.
"The club has notified the NRL integrity unit," the statement said.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.