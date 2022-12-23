Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

St George Illawarra Dragons player Junior Amone granted bail in alleged hammer attack

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 23 2022 - 4:07pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dragons young gun Junior Amone has succeeded in his bid for bail after he was charged over an alleged hammer attack on a tradie near his home last month, with a $100,000 surety forfeited to the court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.