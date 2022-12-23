Jermaine Coppini tearfully begged a magistrate to free him from custody after he assaulted two strangers in separate incidents in the Wollongong CBD.
But his pleas failed to sway Magistrate Gabriel Fleming, who on Thursday jailed the 33-year-old Port Kembla man for a minimum of a year on charges of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Last week, on December 16, Coppini was standing near the service counter of the Woolworths supermarket in Burelli Street when he said to a worker passing by: "Hey, I said don't be in this town".
The employee - who did not know Coppini - replied: "What's up, what happened?" and saw Coppini glaring at him.
Coppini then walked up to the worker and headbutted him forcefully to the face, hitting his nose with his forehead.
The victim pushed himself away from Coppini and picked up a basket to defend himself, fearful the man would attack again.
Other staff members kept the two separated until Coppini left.
Police attended and reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the assault.
The victim's nose was sore and needed an ice pack to relieve the pain, but there did not appear to be any bruising.
About an hour and a half after the attack, at 1.40pm, police approached Coppini at a bus stop in Crown Street and asked him about the assault.
He denied any involvement, but he was wearing the exact same clothes he was seen wearing in the security footage.
Four months prior to this assault, Coppini was involved in another attack on a stranger.
The victim was in the male toilets between QBD Books and Subway in Wollongong Central when he heard two female voices discussing having sex in one of the stalls, along with a male voice who told them to go away because there was CCTV.
After about five minutes, the victim told them: "Shut the f--- up and go away".
Coppini took offence to this, replying: "C'mon, let's go" and "I will see you outside".
The victim waited several minutes, then left the toilets, only to be confronted by Coppini.
"Go away mate, there is CCTV footage everywhere," the victim told Coppini, who replied: "I don't give a f---", before punching him in the face.
When the victim asked what was wrong with him, Coppini said he would do it again and did just that, punching him in the face a second time.
CCTV footage again captured this assault.
Coppini was convicted in his absence at Wollongong Local Court earlier this month.
Lawyer Lemar Miakhel told the court that Coppini suffered anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and had a history of suicide attempts.
He suffered abuse growing up, Mr Miakhel said, and was illiterate.
He said Coppini was someone who needed help reintegrating into the community and asked for a lengthy intensive correction order, or a longer period on parole.
Coppini himself was crying as he begged to be let out.
But Magistrate Fleming said the facts of the matters were very serious.
"Gratuitous, unprovoked violence against people you don't know, going about their business in the CBD of Wollongong," she said.
Magistrate Fleming also noted Coppini was on parole for domestic violence matters until March.
"It's not out of character, violence unfortunately has been in your character and there are many matters like this on your record," she said.
There was no alternative but full-time custody, she said, sentencing Coppini to 18 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 12 months.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
