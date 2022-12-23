We're with you, Illawarra ... all the way through the twilight zone

We're about to enter the twilight zone - that bizarre time between Christmas and the end of the year.
But fear not, the Illawarra Mercury won't be skipping a beat.
Many of the dedicated staff do get the opportunity to enjoy some down time but the news cycle never quite stops.
And that's why you'll find our website updated not just over the Christmas weekend but all through next week and into the New Year.
And if you like your news wrapped in paper, nothing changes - not one edition will be skipped.
We'll be keeping you up to date with everything from the Naughty Elf's shenanigans to the generous groups and businesses across the Illawarra sharing time - and food - with others when they need it most; to the latest nationally and beyond.
As predicted, Bulli Surf Life Saving Club's elusive elf has popped up again - on the other side of the world.
The larger-than-life elf has graced the club's social media pages in the lead-up to Christmas and has now been photographed within snowy surrounds.
He's tagged himself at the North Pole and said: "Well girls and boys Bulli SLSC's Naughty Elf has had to return to the North Pole to help Santa get ready for his big night of work. Fingers crossed Santa and Naughty Elf visits your place to drop off a few surprises!!"
And the surprises keep coming - thanks largely to the Mercury's head of photography Robert Peet.
He caught up with a collection of familiar and maybe not so-familiar faces in the lead-up to Christmas - from our civic leader to politicians, healthcare workers to UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski and all manner of people in between.
Keep a look out for the crew from Wollongong Fire and Rescue, too. They make a few appearances.
Scan the QR code on this page to check out the full video.
But we know it's not all sunshine and fun over the holiday period.
Some services will close during the Christmas and New Year break.
The Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Services (4229 4604) and Family Advocacy and Support Services (0411 103 471) will operate as usual, closing only for public holidays.
If you need additional support during this period, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 7732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. In an emergency, please call triple-0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.