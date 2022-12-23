Shannon Noll to stop traffic this New Year's Eve at Illawarra block party

Aussie favourite Shannon Noll will usher in 2023 in Wollongong at the Illawarra Hotel's Block Party, which will shut down Market Street on New Year's Eve.
Revellers will take over the Wollongong CBD to salute the end of 2022, with a stage for live music set up on Market Street.
Publican Nikki Aitchison said the $150,000 event was an opportunity to celebrate all the support the hotel had been given over the year and welcome whatever the new year has to bring.
The event sold out in 2021, after the Wollongong City Council suggested the Illawarra Hotel host a New Year's Eve on Market Street as part of a re-launch of the local hospitality sector in the wake of COVID lockdowns.
The variety of outdoor events across the city, including festivals in Globe Lane and through Crown street this year, have opened up outdoor spaces and created great opportunities for hospitality businesses, Mrs Aitchison said.
"There has never been more options for people of all ages to come into Wollongong and enjoy what's on offer," Mrs Aitchison said.
The Illawarra Hotel's New Year's Eve block party will also host rock group The Sex Panthers on stage, and local favourites His Boy Elroy will be serving burgers through the evening.
The partial closure of Market St west of Keira St will allow revellers to take over the roadway for the evening.
