The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the Illawarra Shoalhaven has risen to its highest since August, while the number of deaths has reached a level not seen since September.
There were 2728 reported cases of the illness in the week to December 17 - the largest number since the week ending August 13, when 3523 were recorded, and an increase of 98 on the previous week.
The NSW Health surveillance report shows nine people in the Illawarra Shoalhaven were among the 75 COVID deaths reported in the same week.
This is the highest number since the week ending September 24 and triple the number of people who died the week prior.
Overall across NSW deaths rose, with 56 reported the week prior.
Last week NSW Health said the state had likely reached the peak of the current wave of infections, and statewide the number of cases did fall by over 5 per cent, from 39,761 to 38,769 (although the number of PCR tests also dropped).
"This week, as predicted, key indicators show the number of cases in NSW are stable or declining, which suggests we have passed the peak of the COVID-19 wave," chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.
"However, the transmission remains high in the community.
"I encourage the community to remain vigilant and take some simple steps to continue to protect yourself and others."
Dr Chant reminded people to stay home if they had cold and flu symptoms, wear a mask if they had to go out, and avoid hospitals and aged care facilities.
The Illawarra Shoalhaven reported 70 hospital admissions and three admissions to the intensive care unit, up from 66 and four, respectively.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.