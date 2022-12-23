Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

COVID-19 cases rise in Illawarra Shoalhaven

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 23 2022 - 3:02pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the Illawarra Shoalhaven has risen to its highest since August, while the number of deaths has reached a level not seen since September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.