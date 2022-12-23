Illawarra have continued to dominate the regional indoor hockey scene with victories in the State titles.
The team recently won and retained the men's senior title beating Metro South West in a final shoot out in Goulburn.
Team captain Alex Mackay was pleased with the win saying the team continued to refine its team chemistry with many players having an interrupted indoor schedule and others making their debut.
"This led to some games where we started slowly but as a team we were able to find the solutions within the structure by the coach Scott Govers to create and score plenty of goals which was pleasing to see," Mackay said.
"This culminated in the final against the Metro South West who were full of quality from front to back."
In the final, both teams had plenty of chances to score until a penalty corner conversion by Brady Anderson in the final minutes of the game took the score to 4-4 at full time.
In the resulting shoot out, Illawarra goalkeeper Dylan Simmons made some critical saves allowing newly capped Australian player William Orth to score the winner for a final 7-6 scoreline.
In the earlier rounds, the team beat NW Sydney, Nepean and Central Coast before hitting New England 5-1 in the semi-final.
After the championships, both Mackay and Orth were named in the New South Wales team alongside Heath Ogilvie, Scott Govers, Tom Miotto and Jack Donovan for the national indoor championships in Brisbane next January.
A similar outcome occurred a week later in the State Under 18 titles where Illawarra again retained the crown where captain Luke Potter scored the winner in a 1-0 shoot out win against Goulburn.
In normal time play, Illawarra came back from 6-2 down in the last quarter to draw level 6-6 and force a shootout.
Illawarra have been dominant in the Under 18 titles since the nineties when the legendary Kurt Ogilvie took over the coaching.
