Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra keeps on dominating at State indoor hockey titles

By Tony de Souza
Updated December 23 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra mens team pictured winning the NSW State indoor championships in Goulburn.

Illawarra have continued to dominate the regional indoor hockey scene with victories in the State titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.