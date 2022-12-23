Jason Albany is still coming to terms with being diagnosed with a disease that affects one-in-a-million people.
The father-of-two was earlier this year diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) Jason, like many others, had never heard of this disease.
According to Rare Cancers Australia, a group supporting Jason and his family, LCH is a rare cancer-like disease that causes excess production of a certain type of dendritic immune cell.
Jason, an Ulladulla resident who runs his lawn mowing and maintenance business to support his wife and two little boys, was previously in good health.
"I've never had major problems with my health until March this year when I started getting pains in my stomach area," Jason said.
" I didn't think much of it, I just kept working through the pain thinking it was nothing.
"I went and saw my local GP and got a blood test and ultrasounds to figure out what was going on.
"At the start of April the pain was getting worse I ended up in the hospital spending the night, the next day the pain was still there so I had to be transferred to Shoalhaven hospital for further testing."
The medical teams, at first, could not work out what was wrong with Jason.
"I got diagnosed first with kidney cancer after finding abrasions on my liver, kidney, and chest," he said.
"Then they changed the diagnosis to liver cancer and the next step was getting a liver biopsy.
"After the results came back it was found out I had a very rare one-in-a-million disease Langerhans cell histiocytosis after that I had to go get a bone marrow biopsy to make sure it hadn't spread to all my bones.
"Thankfully it hadn't spread to my bones and brain."
Jason was sent to see a Haematology doctor.
"I am now doing six months of chemo five days a week once a month. I can do three days a week locally and the other two days I travel 45 minutes for treatment," he said.
Rare Cancers Australia has also set up a donation page for Jason.
"I don't often ask for help - I strive to do things for myself and the best of my family," he said.
" I would appreciate and be grateful for any help that I can get to be here for my family."
Go here to support Jason.
