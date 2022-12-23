Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mangerton's Allan Lawrence in court on stealing, assault charges

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 23 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Lawrence is charged with stealing and assault offences. Picture from Facebook.

A Mangerton man will spend Christmas behind bars, accused of thieving from a church and punching a security guard who tried to stop him stealing perfume.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.