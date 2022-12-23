A Mangerton man will spend Christmas behind bars, accused of thieving from a church and punching a security guard who tried to stop him stealing perfume.
Allan Lawrence faced Wollongong Local Court following his arrest on December 20, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, shoplifting, entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, and committing that offence having a prior conviction.
The 28-year-old tried to plead guilty to the offences but Magistrate Gabriel Fleming wouldn't accept the plea because Lawrence had not read the alleged facts, prompting him to say: "Well, I did it".
But Magistrate Fleming adjourned the matter to next month so Lawrence could get legal advice.
Instead, he applied for bail, representing himself in court.
Documents tendered to the court said that on December 12, a security guard at Chemist Warehouse in Crown Street allegedly saw Lawrence pick up an item and not put it back.
When Lawrence went to leave the store, the security guard asked to inspect his bag.
Lawrence allegedly opened it slightly and when the security guard asked him to open it wider, he allegedly refused and went to leave the store.
The guard stopped him and said: "I think I saw you taking something from aisle one," which allegedly prompted Lawrence to reply: "F--- you, I didn't take anything".
Lawrence was accused of then punching the man to his face before leaving the store.
When the security guard checked the CCTV footage, it allegedly showed the assault and Lawrence putting a perfume box - a Dolce and Gabbana travel set worth just under $90 - in his bag.
In the early hours of that same day, Lawrence allegedly stole equipment worth $3000 from the Wesley Uniting Church in the Crown Street Mall.
The evening before, an unknown male was spotted on CCTV footage kicking open the vestry door to the church's office.
At 3.05am, the footage allegedly captured Lawrence enter the open door and go inside with a torch.
It was alleged he then took a microphone, two head-set microphones, a transmitter and a remote control for a stair lift before leaving, less than 10 minutes after entering.
Police alleged Lawrence's fingerprints were found on a plastic container left on a seat in the office.
In court, Magistrate Fleming noted Lawrence had a limited criminal history, but it did include violent incidents.
"Most of them have to do with drugs, to be honest," Lawrence said.
The magistrate said she was not surprised, but they were serious matters.
She also said warrants had previously been issued to get Lawrence to court so there was a risk he would fail to appear if granted bail.
Prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed Lawrence's application, citing risks he would not show at court and commit offences.
She also said he had no fixed place to live, although Lawrence told the court his friend said she could live with her in North Wollongong.
Magistrate Fleming also noted Lawrence had made threats in court the previous day, to which he responded he was "just angry" and apologised.
She found there was an unacceptable risk he would fail to appear and commit crimes, and refused bail.
Lawrence will return to court in January.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.